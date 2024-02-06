The third placed team in the Dolgellau & District Pool League, Torrent Hustlers, visited top of the table Min y Môr in Barmouth on Sunday and came away with an impressive 8-4 victory, keeping their unbeaten record intact.
Torrent are now six points behind Min y Môr but have a game in hand, while Royal A now have the same number of points as Min y Môr having played a game less, after defeating Royal B 11-1 on Sunday.
Yet to be rearranged the match Torrent v Royal A will be pivotal to the destiny of the league title.
At Min y Môr, Sean Jones won his three frames for The Torrent who were 5-3 up going into the last four games.
The visitors then won the next three frames, the hosts winning the last game through Martin McCarthy who was successful in all his three games, but only one more win for his side made it 8-4 to The Hustlers.
Luke Hills, Shane Wilkins and Dominic Bailey had three wins apiece for Royal A as they won 11-1 against Royal B, whose Lionel Tweed had their solitary success.
Sunday’s closest match was at Fairbourne Golf Club who were beaten 7-5 by Garth, Llwyngwril.
Garth stormed into a 6-2 lead, which included an eight-ball clearance by Andy Goodwin.
The Golf pegged it back to 6-4 but skipper Kieran Roberts won the 11th frame to seal a win for his team.
Royal A’s Bobby Griffith leads the individual averages having won 84.38% of his singles games.
Results: Fairbourne Golf 5, Garthangharad 7; Min y Mor 4, Torrent Hustlers 8; Royal A 11, Royal B 1
Fixtures, 11 February: Shield semi-finals, 2nd leg – Torrent H (7) v Royal A (3); 1st leg – Min y Môr v Cross Keys; league match – Royal B v Fairbourne Golf