The K O Shield got under way on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League with the first legs of the quarter finals.
League leaders Min y Môr had the better of the 1st leg at home to Fairbourne Golf winning by 7 frames to 3, the format being eight singles and two doubles games.
It was close after the singles, the hosts 5-3 up, Simon Shewring winning his two frames for Min y Môr and Ashlee Cox getting two games for the Golf.
However the Barmouth side had success in both doubles to finish with a four-frame advantage going into the second leg.
It was the same scoreline, 7-3, in favour of Cross Keys when they entertained Garthangharad. The doubles were shared after the Cross led 6-2, Asier Pabesio and Ben Reddicliffe being successful twice for the hosts.
It was a comfortable evening for Torrent Hustlers at the Royal B, the teams deciding to play both legs to complete the match, Torrent going through to the semi-finals by an aggregate of 17-1, Craig Roberts and Sam White the only success for Royal B, in the doubles.
Dion Jones won four times for the Hustlers, and there were three winning frames apiece for Tom Edwards, Tom Jones, Sean Jones and Elfyn Dafydd. Royal A had a bye.
Results: Shield, quarter finals, 1st leg: Cross Keys 7, Garthangharad 3; Min y Môr 7, Fairbourne Golf 3; Royal B 1, Torrent Hustlers 9; 2nd leg, Royal B 0, Torrent Hustlers 8 (Agg. 1-17)
Fixtures, 19 Nov: Shield, quarter finals, 2nd leg, Fairbourne Golf v Min y Môr; Garthangharad v Cross Keys