SUNDAY saw the first matches of the Dolgellau & District Pool League season 2024-25.
There are eight teams competing this time at five different venues.
Last season's league winners Royal A started with a victory, but only just, by 7-5, after having to concede three frames at Fairbourne Golf; captain Bobby Griffith successful in his three games.
At the Cross Keys, Torrent Hustlers defeated new entrants, The Sandbanks (Barmouth), 9-3, with an eight ball clearance by Hustlers skipper Dion Jones whilst teammate Brian Roberts won three times.
The best win of the day was the 12-0 beating of hosts Royal B, another side who conceded three games, at the hands of Golf Club 2.0.
Sion Wilkes played three and won three for the Golf, who previously played at the now closed Garthangharad in Llwyngwril.
At the Min y Môr the result was a 7-5 win for visitors Cross Keys, Ben Reddicliffe having three wins for the Keys, who were 7-3 ahead only to see the home team win the last two games.
Results: Fairbourne Golf 5, Royal A 7; Min y Môr 5, Cross Keys 7; Torrent H 9, Sandbanks 3; Royal B 0, Golf Club 2.0 12
Fixtures, 13 October: Cross Keys v Torrent H; Min y Môr v Fairbourne Golf; Royal A v Golf Club 2.0; Sandbanks v Royal B