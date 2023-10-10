On Sunday Min y Môr kept their 100% win record in the Dolgellau & District Pool League when they defeated last season’s league champions, Royal A, in a close match that went down to the last frame.
The visitors from the Royal went into a 5-4 lead, only to see Min y Môr win the last three games to secure a 7-5 victory, Colin Willett winning the final game.
The Royal captain, Bobby Griffith won his three games, but there were only two other successes for his side.
Torrent Hustlers go to the top of the table after beating visitors Fairbourne Golf by 10 games to 2.
It was the same scoreline when Royal B entertained Cross Keys, victory going to the Cross 10-2, Asier Pabesio and Ken Evans both winning three times for the visitors. Torrent Hustlers have 31 points, Min y Môr 30 and Cross Keys 23.
Results: Min y Môr 7 Royal A 5; Royal B 2 Cross Keys 10; Torrent Hustlers 10 Fairbourne Golf 2.
Fixtures, 15 October: Cross Keys v Garthangharad; Fairbourne Golf v Royal B; Royal A v Torrent Hustlers