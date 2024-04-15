ROYAL A from Barmouth were victorious in Dolgellau & District Pool League’s KO Shield Final last Wednesday evening at The Cross Keys, defeating the Cross team 6-4, to complete the treble of League, Shield and KO Cup in the 2023-24 season.
The Royal had to wait until the first doubles frame to reach the winning line of six frames, the score being 5-3 in their favour at the completion of the singles games.
Royal's Shane Wilkins, captain Bobby Griffith and Andy Hills put their side 3-1 up, skipper Dei Fazakerley replying for the Cross.
The second half of the singles were shared, Shane and Andy won for the Barmouth team while Dei and Roy Evans were successful for Cross Keys.
Bobby and his partner Dominic Bailey won their doubles leg to make it a winning night for Royal A, the final score 6-4, the second doubles going to Roy and Asier Pabesio.
Bobby Griffith is the season's individual averages winner with an 80% success rate.
On Sunday the last outstanding league fixture was completed at The Garth who beat a makeshift Cross Keys team by 9-3.
For Garth, skipper Kieran Roberts and Andy Goodwin won three frames apiece. This Sunday, 21 April, the Singles Competition will be played down to the two finalists, at Royal and Cross Keys.