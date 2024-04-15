BONT strengthened their grip on the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title with a 7-0 win against Talybont whilst rivals Borth and Corris were held to a goalless draw.
The home side now boast a five-point lead over Borth, both having played 11 games, whilst Corris are 12 points adrift with three games in hand.
Bont flew out of the blocks with a third-minute opener by Ethan Rees and they kept their foot on the gas to take a five-goal lead into the break courtesy of Richard Jones, William Evans (2) and Gethin Williams-Evans.
Talybont were more competitive after the break but Bont still managed to add to their tally through Charlie Parr on the hour and Williams-Evans in stoppage time.
Llanilar also enjoyed a comfortable win with four unanswered goals against visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Leon Millward set the ball rolling on 20 minutes and their cause was aided when Peter John Davies netted an own goal on the half hour.
Tregaron’s hopes of getting back into contention were dealt another blow when Jay Kenney was red carded on the stroke of half time.
Trystan Jones set up 16-year-old Evan Jones to make it 3-0 in the 65th minute and Efan Wyn Jones capped a fine team performance with Llanilar’s fourth in the closing stages.
Tywyn Bryncrug are scheduled to host Borth United tonight, kick off at 6.30pm.