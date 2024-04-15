PENRHYNCOCH outlined their Lock Stock Ardal North East title credentials with a convincing 7-1 victory over an understrength Radnor Valley at The Bypass.
The Roosters broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when Dan Owen broke into the penalty area and slid the ball past the advancing Otto Jones in the Radnor Valley goal.
The Ceredigion outfit doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Owen raced on to a well-timed through ball before maintaining his composure to finish past Jones.
The visitors extended their advantage in the fourth minute of stoppage time when a free-kick into the penalty area was only partially cleared by the Goats' defence and Isaac Pridmore headed home from close range.
The match was over as a contest when the league leaders netted three goals within the opening minutes of the second half.
Cameron Allen scored a fourth goal for Penrhyncoch in the 48th minute when he rounded Jones to find the back of the net before Owen raced clear on goal following the resumption to slide past Jones to compete his personal treble.
The Roosters did not have to wait long though to make it a round half-dozen after they broke swiftly down the right flank in the 52nd minute and the subsequent cross was converted by Allen.
Former Aberystwyth Town flyer Geoff Kellaway increased the advantage in the 70th minute when he found the back of the net with a crisp half-volley from the edge of the penalty area after a cross from the left was only partially cleared by the Goats' defence.
Radnor Valley reduced the deficit four minutes later courtesy of veteran forward Geraint Lloyd after the Roosters failed to manage a rare second-half incursion by the hosts into their penalty area.
Llanuwchllyn kept the pressure on with a narrow 1-0 win at Llandrindod.
Three points are all that matter to Llanuwchllyn at this stage, who with five games in hand can go a point clear at the top of the table.
The decisive moment came in the 13th minute when Michael Pritchard slotted the ball past home keeper Ashley Jones.
Bow Street lost ground on the top two after they scored two late goals to rescue a point at Llangollen Town.
The hosts led 2-1 at the break thanks to Jack Hanley and Benjamin Wilson, Rhys Hughes with the reply for the Magpies.
William Cooke nudged Llangollen further ahead on the hour but Street hit back through Hughes and Gwion ap Dafydd with a stoppage time equaliser.
After a frustrating first half where Dolgellau found themselves trailing to a William Roberts Morris strike, the Wasps corrected matter after the break with goals by Gerwyn Williams, William Gruffydd (2), and Dion James to seal an ultimately comfortable win.