DEWI Stars edged out third-placed Cardigan in a seven-goal thriller at the Teifi Leisure Centre to ensure their place in the first division of the Costcutter Ceredigion League.
The Stars struck first when the ever alert Ryan Busby pounced on a defensive slip in the 7th minute to drill the ball home off the inside of the post.
Cardigan settled and equalised in the 24th minute when Iwan James’ fiercely-struck free kick dropped over the line although visiting custodian Ifan Morgan managed to get his hands on the ball.
Early in the second half, the hosts took the lead when Andrii Khrypchenko found space to score.
However Cardigan’s lead was short lived as Rupert Geddes broke free within a minute to score with a low drive.
Just as it appeared that it would end all square, the Stars struck twice late on, Rhodri Morgan with an excellent free kick and Geddes with another cool finish from the edge of the box.
Cardigan hit back through David Reynolds but it was too little too late.
Goals by Riley Lovell, Scott Davies, Llyr Jones, Regan Jones and Jason Jones gave Lampeter Town a 5-1 win at Llanboidy who replied through Ifan Jones whilst Llechryd won 4-2 at Crymych.
Cory Leanard-Davies gave the visitors a 6th minute lead but Crymych hit back moments later through Sam Phillips before Ross McDonald gave them the lead midway through the half.
Second-placed Llechryd upped the ante after the turnaround and took control with goals by George Lowry, Joshua Grota and Liam James.
Llandysul closed the gap on Division Two leaders Newcastle Emlyn to just two points with a hard-fought 4-2 win against Felinfach Reserves.
The visitors shaded the first half and took a deserved 2-0 lead into the break courtesy of Rhodri Jones and Steffan Williams.
Stung into action, Dysul rallied and were back on level terms within 10 minutes of the new half through Elis Wilson and Osian Mason-Evans.
With momentum on their side, they nudged ahead for the first time when Harri Wilson fired past keeper Nathan Plant on the hour and the points were in the bag when Jamie Hartley added a late fourth.
Maesglas were the biggest winners of the day with an 8-2 win against Aberaeron Reserves.
There was little between the two teams in the first half with Kieran Harman, Rochar Croshaw and Marcus Dean giving the hosts the edge and Dafydd Roberts and Rhodri Jones replying for Aeron.
Maesglas shifted through the gears after the break with Thomas Gardiner, Dean (3), and Croshaw adding to their tally.
Aberporth were 4-2 winners at Ffostrasol Reserves thanks to Dylan Jones, Rhydian Owens and Tyler Jones (2), Matthew Wilcox and Carwyn Griffiths with the replies for Ffos.