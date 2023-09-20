Tarling started last in the 29.8 kilometre test, and quickly established himself as the man to beat, racing through the first time check with a rapid 61 kilometre-an-hour average speed.
From there, the young Welshman never looked back, extending his lead through the second time check on a pan-flat course in the Netherlands.
Ultimately, Tarling crossed the line 42 seconds up on his nearest competitor to take the win.
Time trial specialist Josh said: "It was hard, I felt weaker today than I did at the worlds. and the wind was really hard.
"Originally it was a lot of over and under with the crosswinds, but it changed to a more steady cross(wind) both ways and no tail or head wind. It was more about holding that high power all day. It was really hard." Results
1. Josh Tarling
2. Stefan Bissegger +42"
3. Wout van Aert +43"