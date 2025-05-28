A NASTY crash ended Ffosyffin cyclist Josh Tarling’s Giro d’Italia effort on Tuesday, 27 May.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider had made the day’s breakaway on Stage 16, which was established in the first 20km of the stage, but he lost control in treacherous conditions on a roundabout and slid into a barrier, forcing him to abandon the race.
It was confirmed by his team on the following day that he had suffered damaged his lower back.
Ineos posted: “Medical update: Following his crash on Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia, Josh Tarling was immediately attended to by race medical staff and our team doctor.
“He was transported to a local hospital for a full assessment, where scans confirmed bone and soft tissue injuries to his lower back.
“Josh remained in hospital overnight for observation and will be discharged today.
“He will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team, with a structured rehabilitation plan in place to support his full recovery.”
It was tough luck for the former Ysgol Gyfyn Aberaeron pupil who made history on stage 2 when he became the youngest winner of a Giro d’Italia time trial in the race’s illustrious history and the first Welshman to win a stage in the Italian Grand Tour.
The 21-year-old, who is a two time British National Road Championships individual time-trial champion (2023 and 2024), followed that up with another podium finish on the second time trial on stage 10 when he finished second behind Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek).
Josh’s father Michael posted on Wednesday: “A big thanks for all the messages asking about Josh and wishing him all the best, it’s much appreciated after a long day yesterday.
“Heading home today and will get all the support needed to be back on the road quickly. Tough sport at times.”