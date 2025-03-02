Dovey Yacht Club has taken a new training sailing dinghy on its maiden voyage as it enters the final year of a three year project designed to increase sailing on the Dyfi Estuary for all ages and abilities.
Of the club’s ‘Hwylio am Hwyl - Sailing for Fun’ project, Huw Jones-Williams, Project lead for the club said: “We have made strong progress in increasing local sailing participation rates; increased and upskilled our coach development team; and widened the range of sailing courses and experiences on offer.”
In September 2024 Dovey Yacht Club - Clwb Hwylio Dyfi was awarded a grant of £14,208 by Sport Wales Be Active Wales Fund aimed at supporting grassroots sports clubs in Wales. The club has contributed 10 per cent of the grant.
The grant has been awarded to fund a new double-handed RS Quest Trapeze sailing dinghy - a wonderful training boat which will help the club offer safe and fun performance sailing for all ages - and additional coach development which will further upskill the local instructor team. A new development for the forthcoming year will be the training of two wingsurfing/wingfoiling instructors.
Des George, Club Commodore said: “This grant funding will provide further opportunities for the club to increase active sailing participation, widen our sailing watersports offer and become even more inclusive and sustainable within the local community. Please contact the club if you are interested in participating.”
To contact the club, visit www.doveyyachtclub.org.uk, email sailing @doveyyachtclub.org.uk .
Thanks to the Welsh Government and money from The National Lottery, the Be Active Wales Fund enables clubs to apply for grants to get more people participating, or to help keep people taking part in clubs and activities into the future. For information on the ‘Be Active Wales Fund’, visit www.sport.wales/beactivewalesfund .