DYSYNNI Ladies first team hosted their first game of the new season at home in Tywyn with a 5-0 against Llanfair Caereinion.
Led by co-captains Pippa Rollings and Lora Constable, they maintained their winning run with a convincing 7-2 victory at Ruthin on Saturday with goals by Lora Constable, Amelia Dunn (2), Jo Lewis, Poppy Ryan and Tilly Papyrnik.
Dysynni host Welshpool on Saturday, 5 October.
Dysynni’s 2s team had their first game at Ruthin on Saturday in the North Wales Ladies Development League and came away victorious, winning decisively 0-6.
The young team travelled with only two adults to support them. The scorers were Tilly Papirnyk (3), Lucy Dimonaco (2) and Molly Hodges and the players' player chosen by Ruthin went to Molly Hodges.
Mari Jones from the 2s who, despite it being her debut game, played so well she was jointly awarded Dysynni’s players’ player along with Tilly Papyrnik.
Also, special mention for Tilly Papyrnik who, not only played both games at Ruthin but scored in both and was voted Ruthin’s players’ player in the previous game for the firsts.
The seconds continue with their season with a home game against Bala on Saturday, 12 October.
It was all about the juniors on the astro pitch on Sunday, 29 September as teams from Bala, Pwllheli, Aberystwyth and Bangor travelled to Tywyn for the first of the North Wales Juniors’ Tournaments this season.
Both Under 12s and Under 14s competed despite the blustery weather and unsettling forecast and Tywyn hosted around 70 budding hockey stars between 9.30am and 3pm.
The youngest of the Dysynni teams came first and second in their round robin.
The three Under 14s teams played in slightly wilder conditions in the afternoon but still managed to come second in one group stage and first and second in the other.
The club thanked everyone who supported including those who helped with the stalls.
Sales from teas, coffees, cakes and hockey kit came to over £300 which will go towards reinvesting in the community club.
The club has launched a new website, www.dysynnihockey.com and are always keen to welcome new members interested in hockey.