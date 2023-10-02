TOYOTA Gazoo Racing World Rally Team has successfully retained its crown as manufacturers’ champions and guaranteed another clean sweep of FIA World Rally Championship titles in 2023 after an exciting finale to Rally Chile.
Dolgellau's Elfyn Evans claimed an overall podium finish on the final day of the rally in third position, just ahead of team mates Kalle Rovanperä and Takamoto Katsuta.
This, allied with Rovanperä and Evans achieving a one-two on the rally-ending Power Stage to claim the maximum available bonus points for the team, was enough to secure the manufacturers’ title with two rounds still to go.
It is the fourth time, and third year in a row, that TGR-WRT has won the title since its formation, and is the seventh makes’ crown won by Toyota since 1993.
TGR-WRT is also now guaranteed to have its fifth consecutive drivers’ and co-drivers’ champions.
The efforts of Rovanperä and Evans on the Power Stage ensure that only they and their respective navigators Jonne Halttunen and Scott Martin can win this year’s titles.
Rovanperä and Halttunen lead Evans and Martin by 31 points with 60 available from the last two events.
The return to Chile for the first time since 2019 was far from straightforward, presenting teams and drivers not only with a large number of new roads but also some rather different conditions, with the event now taking place in spring rather than autumn.
Evans was in the mix for the rally win before he and his team-mates suffered unexpectedly high tyre wear on extremely abrasive stages on Saturday.
He continued to push for a podium place and was rewarded when another driver ahead was caught out by the tricky roads in Sunday’s penultimate test.
As points leader, Rovanperä had lost more time on Friday after having to run first on roads that were far drier and looser than four years ago.
But he would bounce back on the day of his 23rd birthday with his sixth Power Stage win of the season, to only concede two points of his pre-event advantage over Evans.
Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston – who have contributed to the manufacturers’ title success after stepping up into the main TGR-WRT line-up this year to share a car with Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais – ensured that all three of the team’s cars finished in the top five at the end of a demanding weekend. Evans said: "Overall the weekend was perhaps not what we hoped for and I think there was potential for more.
"We didn’t quite get it all right this time around even though we had some good speed at times.
"But I think we can be relatively happy with our end result of a podium.
"The best news is that the team has clinched the manufacturers’ title.
"It’s an honour to be a part of the team and it’s great to reward everybody for all their hard work. In the drivers’ championship we probably needed to close a bit more on Kalle this weekend than we did, but at least the fight is still alive.”
Team chairman Akio Toyoda said: "This year Elfyn was the driving force behind the manufacturers’ title with six podiums including two wins out of 11 events so far.
"Elfyn and Scott, thank you for getting the third place, which became the deciding factor to conclude the title today.
"And Kalle and Jonne's three victories were of course a big help as well.
"I hope both Elfyn and Kalle will drive without regrets for the remaining two rallies, in Central Europe and Japan.
"I am confident that the team will prepare the best cars, so I expect you two will give it your all.
"As a team, we secured the title in the 11th round, which is one round earlier than last year.
"I think it says that the team has become even stronger.
"I would like to thank Jari-Matti from the bottom of my heart for continuing to work with everybody to make the team stronger after already winning the manufacturers’ title in his first year as the Team Principal. I am really looking forward to seeing everybody in Japan."