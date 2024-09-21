After shakedown and a ceremonial start in Concepción on Thursday, the rally will begin on Friday with a familiar loop of three stages to the south-east to be repeated following mid-day service. The rest of the rally’s stages take place across the Biobío River to the south, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Saturday is the longest day with 139.2 competitive kilometres across another two loops of three stages, and includes sections not driven previously – as does Sunday when two stages will be driven twice without mid-day service.