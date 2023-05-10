The Rally de Portugal was part of the first WRC season held 50 years ago, and is based in the north of the country around the second-largest city of Porto with the service park located in nearby Matosinhos. Large numbers of passionate fans can be expected to line the stages, which are fast but technical in nature. The surface is usually soft and sandy at first but often becomes rocky and rutted for the second pass, although the often-changeable weather can bring a different complexion.