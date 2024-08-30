DOLGELLAU driver Elfyn Evans will be giving his all and targeting the best result possible when his Toyota Gazoo Racing team resumes its challenge for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship titles at the legendary Acropolis Rally in Greece on 5-8 September.
The 35-year-old said: “The Acropolis is an event where the conditions can be tough but the pace is always high despite that.
“It’s a long week with some long days, so there’s an element of endurance with the possibility for it to be very hot too.
“Last year, we sustained some damage on the Saturday but we somehow made it through to finish on the podium.
“As usual, we’ll be giving our all and targeting the best result possible.
“The last rally clearly didn’t go to plan for us after a decent start, but at least our road position in Greece will probably be the best we’ve had on gravel all year, so we need to try and make the most of that.”
After a high-speed hat-trick of wins in Poland, Latvia and Finland, the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID returns to rougher and rockier roads in the south of Europe for round 10 of 13 this season.
With its strong run of form, TGR-WRT was on course to lead the manufacturers’ title race into the four-week summer break before a particularly unfortunate series of events on the final day in Finland means it now has its sights set on closing a 20-point gap.
Sébastien Ogier delivered victory in Finland to climb up to second in the drivers’ championship, 27 points from the lead, having taken three wins and three second-places from the six rallies he has started so far this year.
Despite misfortune in Finland interrupting his strong scoring run, Elfyn Evans is only nine points further back from the lead in fourth place and will look to fight back on a rally he finished in second overall last year.
Famed for rocky mountain roads and harsh conditions that provide a tough test for cars, tyres and crews, the Acropolis Rally returned to the WRC calendar in 2021.
As in previous years, the service park is located in Lamia, around 200 kilometres north-west of the capital city Athens. In a change to the route for this year, the rally will begin from Lamia on Friday morning for two loops of three stages in the surrounding mountains, separated by mid-day service.
Saturday is then a marathon day, taking crews away from Lamia for 16 hours and as far south as Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth. Five gravel stages – only one of which is a repeat pass – are followed by a super special stage on the route back to Lamia. Three stages conclude the event on Sunday, with a second pass of Eleftherohori serving as the rally-ending Power Stage.