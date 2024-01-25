ELFYN Evans is looking forward to the start of Rallye Monte Carlo and the challenging night stages this evening.

His Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team are targeting a successful start to the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship on January 25-28.

After completing shakedown yesterday the Dinas Mawddwy driver said: "Monte's always a difficult one to start with. We have to try our best and see what happens."

Elfyn Evans is all set for Rallye Monte-Carlo (TGR WRC)

The service park returns to Gap following two years in Monaco itself.

The Principality will still host the start ceremony on Thursday afternoon before two night-time stages closer to Gap.

On Friday there’s a return for three stages just to the east of Gap, each run twice either side of mid-day service. Saturday follows a similar format with three repeated tests to the west of Gap, including the Les Nonières stage which last featured in 1997.

The final leg on Sunday starts from Gap with a third visit to Friday’s La Bréole-Selonnet stage, followed by a single pass over the Col du Corobin from Digne-Les-Bains. The rally-ending Power Stage is an uphill blast towards the legendary Col de Turini, before the official prize giving in Monaco’s Casino Square.