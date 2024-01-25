ELFYN Evans is looking forward to the start of Rallye Monte Carlo and the challenging night stages this evening.
His Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team are targeting a successful start to the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship on January 25-28.
After completing shakedown yesterday the Dinas Mawddwy driver said: "Monte's always a difficult one to start with. We have to try our best and see what happens."
The service park returns to Gap following two years in Monaco itself.
The Principality will still host the start ceremony on Thursday afternoon before two night-time stages closer to Gap.
On Friday there’s a return for three stages just to the east of Gap, each run twice either side of mid-day service. Saturday follows a similar format with three repeated tests to the west of Gap, including the Les Nonières stage which last featured in 1997.
The final leg on Sunday starts from Gap with a third visit to Friday’s La Bréole-Selonnet stage, followed by a single pass over the Col du Corobin from Digne-Les-Bains. The rally-ending Power Stage is an uphill blast towards the legendary Col de Turini, before the official prize giving in Monaco’s Casino Square.