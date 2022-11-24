Elfyn Evans signs up for fourth season with Toyota Gazoo Racing
Elfyn Evans is looking forward to representing Toyota Gazoo Racing for a fourth year.
TGR announced on Friday its domestic and international rally entry structure and the outline of TGR Rally Challenge for the 2023 season.
The Dolgellau driver who will again be joined by co-driver Scott Martin said: “Excited to be heading into my 4th year with Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC. I’m very happy to be part of such a successful and hard-working team.
“We had success in our first two years together but this season didn’t quite deliver what I was hoping for on my side, so hopefully, from a personal side, we can make 2023 a much stronger year and continue that team success together.”
Team Founder / President Akio Toyoda added: “Two years ago, I asked Jari-Matti for one thing: to create a professional team with a family-like atmosphere.
“The other day, for the first time, I was able to spend time with the team. During that time, I truly felt that the team, including myself, was a family. No matter what we talked about, it always ended up being about cars. I feel like we are the ‘most car-loving family in the world’ which is something you can’t find anywhere else.
“Though the season just ended, I can’t help but look forward to another year of competing in WRC with this team.
”Kalle and Jonne will be entering the season as defending champions. With that, there may be a different level of pressure.
“However, we have teammates who have won the championship six years in a row that can help them. Since this is only their second year fighting for the championship, we will strongly support them to have another great season.
“Though Elfyn and Scott had a difficult year in 2022, we will do our utmost to support them by building a strong car for a year in which we can achieve stronger results. So let’s make it a great year together!”
“Seb made a great contribution to the team despite his part-season entry, and I have the same expectations for him in 2023.”
