The first full day of the rally begins today with the Brattby and Sarsjöliden stages to the west of Umeå, which were driven on Saturday and Sunday respectively last year. They are followed by a new stage to the north: Botsmark, also the longest stage of the day at 25.81 kilometres. All three are repeated after mid-day service, with the second pass of Botsmark taking place in the dark before Thursday’s Umeå Sprint is revisited to round out the day.