DOLGELLAU’S Elfyn Evans is going to give it everything, and keep doing until the end of the year as the World Rally Championship return to South American stages for Rally Chile (September 28-October 1)..
Chile will host WRC action for just the second time, more than four years on from the championship’s first visit to the country in May 2019, when TGR-WRT claimed victory.
Now, the team’s first trip back to South America since then offers an opportunity to guarantee another clean sweep of titles this season.
After a maximum score last time out in Greece, TGR-WRT leads the manufacturers’ standings by 91 points and will clinch the crown in Chile if it can outscore Hyundai by 13 points or more.
In the drivers’ championship, team-mates Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans are separated by 33 points, with the same gap back to third-placed Thierry Neuville of Hyundai – the only other driver still in mathematical contention.
While Chile therefore represents a first chance for Rovanperä to be crowned champion for a second time, the title could at least be guaranteed to stay within TGR-WRT this year should the current points differences be maintained.
Evans said: “Rally Chile was a nice event when we went there for the first time back in 2019 but also a very challenging one.
“The roads remind me a bit of Wales in points, but the rally will be happening at a different time of year on this occasion and only a few of the stages will be the same.
“It will almost be like a new rally with a lot of new pacenotes to write, so it could be a difficult week.
“There isn’t so much knowledge from the past we can use, but I am looking forward to it nonetheless.
“We’re going to give it everything, as we will keep doing until the end of the year.”
As in 2019, the event will be based in the city of Concepción, located 500 kilometres south of the Chilean capital, Santiago.
A ceremonial start will be held on Thursday evening in Los Ángeles, capital of the Biobío province, before three days of action among the forests of the wider region, featuring medium-fast stages on smooth and compact gravel roads.
There are 16 stages and 320.98 competitive kilometres in total.
Much of the route is new compared to four years ago, as reflected by Friday’s repeated loop of three stages to the south-east of Concepción, where only the first half of the opening stage has been driven previously – in the opposite direction.
Saturday’s route, on the other hand, is almost identical to 2019 with another trio of tests run twice to the south of the city, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Sunday’s action takes place in unfamiliar territory just to the east of Concepción, with a pair of stages to both be driven twice.