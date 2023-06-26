This year there may be a few less races but they still provided superb entertainment, with perfect weather conditions to make an enjoyable afternoon.
The first race was the Novice with the front runner Ellavalad driven by Andrew Hardwick for owner/trainer Lynne Boxhall from Brecon notching up a good win ahead of back marker and his full brother Ellavafella with owner Andrew Bevan from Builth in the seat, who were closing with every stride, while another back marker Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) was third.
In the Grade B the long travelled Beg For Mercy belonging to Ellie Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn and driven by dad Mathew went one better than last week to clinch victory with a superbly judged front run ahead of Goodtime Hal (Staples, Brecon) with last week’s winner Crosshill Cadillac (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) in third.
In the Grade A it was young Elin Bevan from Llanddewi on her own Easy Company who led from pillar to post with the fast finishing Lakeside Pan owned by John Elder from New Quay but trained alongside the winner at Llanddewi claiming second place and close behind Llwyn’s Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) claimed third.
The nursery race brought a new commentator as Mike Lewis took a break and Brian Pinchin called them home with Fold Megastar driven by Oliver (OJ) Jones and owned by Lorna Bird from Evenjobb living up to his name in first place, with Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) in second and Ithon Queen and Katie Davies, Orleton in third.
After the break it was time for the three Baby Novice races, this is where young horses begin their serious career. In the first it was the experienced Lanehouse Melody with owner, trainer David Arrowsmith from Gorslas on board, who repeated their win from last week, in second was the young Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) while Fold with Style and her owner Lorna Bird from Evenjobb was third.
Lanehouse Melody now qualifies for the Novice section.
In the second race Black Mambo driven by Mathew Tromans for the owner, trainer partnership of Lee & Michelle Meaney from Merthyr were victorious from first time out Dernol Black Satin belonging to new owner G Frost from Pontypridd with Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) on his first outing this season in third.
Red Regal driven by Andrew Hardwick for long-time supporter Ken Lloyd from New Radnor claimed his first win for the punters in the third Baby Novice race, coming home in front of Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) while the improving Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) was third.
The last race of the day was the Dash where the Lisa Edwards memorial cup was presented by her sister Hayley. Lisa was such a loyal supporter of all racing, but especially of the Presteigne meeting.
In the race the Novice Ellavafella powered up the home straight to snatch victory for owner, driver Andrew Bevan from Builth with the front running Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) in second and Bethany (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) third.
After a lovely afternoon of racing the next meeting is at Llangunllo, on Saturday July 1st starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice: 1 Ellavalad (Andrew Hardwick) owned & trained Boxhall Brecon; 2 Ellavafella; 3 Zulu Warrior. Time: 2:36.43
Grade B: 1 Beg For Mercy (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2 Goodtime Hall; 3 Crosshill Cadillac. Time: 2:42.81
Grade A: 1 Easy Company (Ellen Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Llanddewi; 2 Lakeside Pan; 3 Llwyns Mercy. Time: 2:35.70
Nursery: 1 Fold Megastar (Oliver Jones) owned Bird Evenjobb trained Perks, Presteigne; 2 Best in Flight; 3 Ithon Queen. Time: 2:40.58
Baby Novice – race 1: 1 Lanehouse Melody (David Arrowsmith) owned and trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2 Red Cash; 3 Fold with Style. Time: 2:40.58
Baby Novice – race 2: 1 Black Mambo (Mathew Tromans) owned Lee Meaney, Merthyr & trained Michelle Meaney, Merthyr; 2 Dernol Black Satin; 3 Talavary Crown. Time: 2:41.05
Baby Novice – race 3: 1 Red Regal (Andrew Hardwick) owned Lloyd. New Radnor trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2 Fold Showman; 3 Ithon Papa. Time: 2:42.69
Dash: 1 Ellavafella (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2 Beg For Mercy; 3 Bethany. Time: 1:56.17