DOLGELLAU 84 lost to HALKYN 237 for 7 by 153 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU suffered their most comprehensive defeat of the season at the hands of Halkyn at home on Saturday.
Dolgellau captain Jack Williams was left to rue his decision to ask Halkyn to bat first when they racked up 237 for 7 from their 45 overs, and then see his side tumbled out for 84 after being 9 for 4.
Halkyn's number 6 batter Hammad Bajwa struck 80 from 56 deliveries with 5 sixes and 6 fours.
The score was 116 for 4 from 27 overs when Bajwa entered the fray and proceeded to pummel the home team bowling attack while being at the crease until the last ball of the innings, eventually caught by Tom Lewis-Jones off Lahiru Chamil.
Bajwa's 50 came off 47 balls.
Earlier openers Matt Towey and Ben Roberts started things off with a 92 run partnership in 20 overs.
Roberts made 29, bowled by Jaco Oosthuizen and Towey 61, nine fours, lbw to Lafras Van Vuuren.
Andrew Kendrick and Bajwa added 70 in 11 overs for the 5th wicket; Kendrick 21, caught Williams, bowled Sion Francis.
Two Dolgellau bowlers had decent returns, Lafras 2 for 32 from 9 overs and Oosthuizen 2 from 36 from 9.
Joe Williamson had 1 for 44 from 8, Francis 1 for 51 from 9 and Chamil 1 for 10 from his only over; the luckless Williams going for 63 runs from his 9 overs as Halkyn closed on 237 for 7, catches for Anup Menon and Francis.
Dolgellau were playing in new kit but it did not inspire them at all as bowlers Nathan Roett and Gareth Thomas reduced them to 9 for 4 which became 38 for 7 and 84 all out in the 36th over.
Opener Oosthuizen made 14, Francis (batting at nine due to injury) scored 13 and Dyfan Hughes made 10 at the end.
The highest alliance was just 28, for the 9th wicket between Hughes and Rob Humphreys, 9 not out.
Roett had 2 catches, one of which was an outstanding diving catch on the boundary to dismiss Francis off James Beresford.
Keeper Kendrick held 2 catches and had a stumping.
Pace bowler Roett claimed 4 for 20 from his 9 overs, Thomas 3 for 18 from 8 and Beresford 1 for 19 from 9, skipper Alex North taking 2 wickets for 1 run at the end as Dolgellau capitulated to 84 all out.
Results: Brymbo II (219-7) beat Northop II (152) by 67 runs; Hawarden Park (119-9) lost to Gresford (120-5) by 5 wkts; Mochdre II (169-4) beat Bangor II (168-8) by 6 wkts; Mold (203-6) beat Connahs Quay (202) by 4 wkts; Pontblyddyn (125) lost to Llandudno (207-9) by 82 runs
