Elonwy Thomas, from Llanfair Clydogau, represented Wales at the British Internationals Tri Nations Darts in Skegness last weekend.
This was the 14-year-old Ysgol Bro Pedr pupil's first international selection for the Welsh Darts Organisation (previous international selection has been through the Junior Darts Corporation set up).
She secured qualification through the County Youth rankings for games played from January 2022 to January 2023, joining one other girl and four boys on the youth squad.
Elonwy's was the first match on stage on Saturday morning when Wales played England.
She drew the very experienced English Open Girls winner, but despite going one nil up, eventually lost 3 - 1 after missing some crucial doubles.
Elonwy's next game was against Scotland, where she secured a 3 - 2 victory and picked up a 'Lady of the Match' award in the process.
England were victorious overall in the Girls' competition, but both Welsh girls put in fantastic debut appearances despite the nerves of playing up on stage in front of a large crowd, and their games being live streamed across the internet.
The same Welsh youth team will be travelling to Vienna in July where Elonwy will compete in her first European Cup.
In the meantime she will continue to represent Glamorgan Youth, with upcoming fixtures against Devon and Gwent.
She also recently won a qualifying tournament with her team mate, to represent Glamorgan in the Ladies Under 21 pairs, against counties from across the south of England - a tournament which Elonwy and her partner won in 2022.
Elonwy is also a member of Bedlam Junior Darts Academy in Lampeter, and played in Lampeter, Llanybydder and Aberaeron darts leagues during the 2022/23 season.