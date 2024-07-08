SARN Helen Running Club’s Emma Palfrey recently competed in a Sprint Triathlon at Cardiff, which was a qualifying event for the World Triathlon Championships in Australia next year.
Emma had a superb race and won her age category and came 5th overall. This amazing achievement means that Emma has now qualified to represent Great Britain at the World Championships in Wollongong next year.
The third and final race of the Red Kite Summer Series Challenge was hosted by Sarn Helen Running Club, a challenging five-mile trail route through Longwood Community Woodland.
It proved to be a very successful night for Sarn Helen runners posting excellent times throughout.
Dylan Lewis finished 1st overall and 1st M35 in a stunning time of 30:43, George Eadon 3rd M35 in 35:08, Glyn Price 1st M55 in 34:29 with brother Huw claiming 3rd M55 in 42:34, Dan Hooper 2nd M45 36:26.
Dee Jolly was 1st female overall and 1st F35 in an amazing time of 37:49 and Liz Pugh was 1st F55 in a great time of 45:49.
Llyr Rees 35:02, Matthew Walker 36:11, Simon Hall 37:50, Carwyn Davies 37:57, Stephen Kenworthy 42:20, Mitch Readwin 45:12, Tony Hall 51:42 and John McDonagh 53:18.
Dylan Lewis and Dee Jolly were also overall male and female series winners.
Sarn Helen junior runners also did themselves proud with great runs. Secondary Category Tudur Jones 3rd, Ben Hall 5th; Years 5 and 6 saw Ellis Herrick just pip Celt Davies to the line in an almost photo finish with Evelyn Eadon taking 2nd place for the girls. Emlyn Tansley also had a good race.
Years 3 and 4 saw Jacob Hall clinching 2nd position for the boys with Molly Rose 3rd and Alaw Freeman 4th for the girls section.
Rory Fairhurst and Kevin Jones took part in the 5 mile race at St Clears, both had great runs with Rory finishing 3rd overall and Kevin finishing in 6th position. Carwyn Davies supported a charity 5K fun run in Nantgaredig achieving a fantastic time of 18:30.
Four Sarn Helen runners travelled to Porthcawl to compete in the Ogi 10K race.
Ollie George had another superb run to finish in a time of 34:38 finishing in 23rd position out of 3,787 runners.
Dylan Lewis was not far behind to finish in an equally great time of 35:10 and was 35th overall and 6th in M40 category. Kevin Jones also achieved a great time of 44:04 and Sarah Puetz had a good run to finish in 59:05.