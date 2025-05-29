MORE than £100,000 has been raised by a crowdfunder to support the family of a Carmarthen co-driver who died at the Jim Clark Rally on Saturday, 24 May.
Dai Roberts, 39, was described by Machynlleth driver Osian Pryce as a “devoted family man, a top co-driver and a good mate” following his death near Duns on the Scottish Borders.
Roberts was navigating for Newcastle Emlyn’s James Williams, who was taken to hospital with what was described as “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.
The JustGiving fundraiser was set up by fellow competitors Damian Cole and John Stone on Wednesday, 29 May and passed its £100,000 target within hours.
They said: “We are raising as much as possible for the funeral/on-going support for Dai's wife, Louise, and children Jac and Mia.
“Dai helped so many people after they had accidents whilst competing, now it's our turn to help his family after the terrible accident on SS8 of the Jim Clark Rally last Saturday.”
