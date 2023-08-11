A first enduro of its kind in the UK was held at Brynllywelin Farm, Llanllwni, recently.
Organised by Aled Evans along with Wyn Hughes, of EnduroKid-UK, the end result was a top-class event for the future of the sport.
With some 80 kids entered for the first enduro of its kind in the UK, the Endurokid UK Brechfa Enduro was a winner from the flag dropping.
Not even heavy rain and gale force winds could stop the youngsters on the seven-mile lap that featured grassy fields, forest tracks and some super river crossings that featured plenty of water as the rain pounded down.
With some five laps completed and the final special test being back-to-back runs for all the competitors, it went down to the final test to sort out the overall winner.
Endaf Hughes took the win from Ifan Jones after an all-day battle with just one second separating both riders.
The ladies’ overall winner was Delun Davies from Caio who also finished 8th overall in a top- class field.
As parents made their way home some travelling as far as Ireland, Scotland in the north to Cornwall in the south, the kids in the vehicles were probably asleep after a demanding but enjoyable event.
Feedback from the kids was they really enjoyed with many asking when the next event will be?