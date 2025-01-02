GRASSROOTS sports clubs in Wales are becoming greener, and cheaper to run, thanks to £1.7m worth of Energy Saving Grants awarded by Sport Wales.
Ninety seven sports clubs have received funding to pay for energy saving improvements such as solar panels and insulation upgrades that will lower their energy costs and carbon footprints.
Five clubs in Ceredigion have been supported:
Cardigan RFC received £21,000 from the Energy Saving Grant to upgrade existing systems, solar panels and LED lighting to reduce energy costs and become more sustainable. Their aim is to make the running of the club more affordable, which will allow them to support the community more.
In its mission to become more energy efficient, Ffostrasol Wanderers FC was awarded £20,258 of funding to upgrade its water tanks, install solar panels and better insulate its facilities.
Thanks to £17,767 of funding, a new boiler and heating system, LED lights with sensers and insulation in the attic will be installed at Lampeter Bowling Club.
To reduce their carbon footprint and high electric and heating costs, Penrhyncoch Football Club were awarded £25,000 to install solar panels on the roof of their changing rooms, along with insulation of new windows.
With a £2,762 grant, energy bills will be slashed at Aberystwyth Town FC thanks to the installation of efficient timer switches for heaters at the clubhouse, alongside a temperature management system.
The Energy Saving Grant was first introduced by Sport Wales last year using Welsh Government funding, and due to high demand grants were offered again this year, with clubs able to apply for up to £25,000.
The funding helps clubs to continue offering a wide range of affordable opportunities for people to get active. With lower energy bills, clubs become more financially sustainable whilst also doing their bit for the environment.