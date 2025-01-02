GRASSROOTS sports clubs in Wales are becoming greener, and cheaper to run, thanks to £1.7m worth of Energy Saving Grants awarded by Sport Wales.
Ninety seven sports clubs have received funding to pay for energy saving improvements such as solar panels and insulation upgrades that will lower their energy costs and carbon footprints.
Four clubs in Gwynedd have been supported:
Dovey Yacht Club will use £24,581 of funding from the Energy Saving Grant to install solar panels on its clubhouse which will greatly reduce energy costs for the club. The funding will also go towards upgrading their current lights to LEDs.
Thanks to £23,950 of funding, Bethesda Cricket and Bowls Club will install solar panels and insulation.
To help towards its aim to reach net zero, Clwb Rygbi Bala will use £24,451 of funding to install solar panels that will give them an energy saving of up to £3,000 each year. The funding will also support the installation of insulation at the clubhouse.
Caernarfon Golf Club will use £25,000 of funding to install solar panels to reduce their energy bills and keep membership costs affordable.
Brian Davies, CEO of Sport Wales said: “Rising energy bills are threatening the very existence of some clubs, so we’re thrilled to help protect their future so that they can continue offering vital services to people in their local communities.”
The Energy Saving Grant was first introduced by Sport Wales last year using Welsh Government funding, and due to high demand grants were offered again this year, with clubs able to apply for up to £25,000.
The funding helps clubs to continue offering a wide range of affordable opportunities for people to get active. With lower energy bills, clubs become more financially sustainable whilst also doing their bit for the environment.