On Saturday Welsh racing returned to the wonderful Ivington track and despite a poor forecast the day went off well with just a little drizzle which did nothing to dampen proceedings.
The track provided good conditions and showed the resilience of grass to provide an entertaining afternoon of sport.
The novice heats began the day with the first, showing the experience of the back marker Zulu Warior, this homebred mare has all the strength and ability of her dam Claire’s Own and swept to the front at the half way stage to win convincingly for her owner, trainer, driver Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn.
In second was one of this season’s impressive newcomers Juicy Wiggle (White, Porthcawl) with another notable run by Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) to be third.
In the second heat the front running Dernol Black Velvet (Frost, Pontypridd) with driver Perry Thomas aboard took the win ahead of the talented Ellavalad (Boxhall, Brecon) while the reliable Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) was third.
Oliver Jones this week partnered Luminite in the Grade B and they were shouted home in front by enthusiastic owner Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington, in second the talented but sometimes erratic Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Victoria Penlan and Perry Thomas from Pontypridd were third.
In the Grade A the crowd favourite and evergreen fourteen year old Lakeside Pan owned by octogenarian John Elder from New Quay driven by one of his fan-club Mathew Tromans claimed a popular victory, closely followed by the consistent Happy Hands (Meaney, Merthyr) while Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
In the nursery race Brywins Saturn driven by Steve Lewis for the Rowlands family from Rhayader showed his experience to win from an improving Dollars Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) with first time out Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) in third.
The Baby Novice races were divided into three this week with the first win going to Fold Megastar with Oliver Jones doing the steering for Lorna and the Perks family from Presteigne, in second was Sally M and her enthusiastic owner Katy Davies from Orleton in the seat, while Red Regal (Lloyd, New Radnor) was third.
In the second race another Fold horse from the Perks stable from Presteigne was dominant, as Fold Showman off the back handicap, again driven by Oliver Jones produced a superb run to win ahead of another talented horse, Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) with the lightly raced Don’t Look Ethel (Lloyd, Painscastle) in third. Fold Showman now progresses into the Novice class.
In the third race Best in Flight took off at the start to produce a superb exhibition of front running for her owner Tracey Gale and trainer driver David Arrowsmith from Gorslas, with the three-year-old Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in second and Foldwithstyle (Perks, Presteigne) in third.
The Novice final followed where Zulu Warrior repeated her heat by winning confidently for the Tromans family from Newcastle Emlyn so qualifying her for open racing, where she will be in the Grade B next week at Penybont and a force to be reckoned with.
In second was the stunning Dernol Black Satin (Frost, Pontypridd) while Juicy Wiggle and Mark White from Porthcawl were third.
Although there were only two entries in the saddle race it still provided plenty of interest as Easy Company and joint owner Laura Bevan from Llanddewi claimed victory from Luminate who was free-legged and ridden by owner Elizabeth Collingwood who put up a creditable performance to show the natural pacing gait of the Standardbred horse.
The final race of the day was the Free For All where the favourite Ontop Shouda Cuda driven by Lynne Boxhall for the Bevan family from Llanddewi led from early on with the veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) in second and the fast-finishing Happy Hands (Meaney, Merthyr) in third.
Saturday, 29 July is the iconic Penybont meeting. For over a hundred years it has been billed as the Wembley of Wales and still lives up to its premier status. Races start at 1.30pm.