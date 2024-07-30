The last race of the day was the traditional mile and a half race, this a race which was on the card in the first Penybont fixture in 1921 and continues to be a feature of the day. The winner this year was the well respected Zulu Warrior owned, trained and driven by Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn,S in second place was the Midlands based Easy Connection owned by Dan Millard from Stourbridge while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.