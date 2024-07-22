The highly acclaimed Bow Street Football Club Junior Festival celebrated its 20th year of existence in style. Over 120 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended and large crowds attended the festival.
The two-day festival, which was held over the weekend of July 13 and 14, is widely recognised as one of the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
On the Saturday, the festival was boosted by the visit of newly re-elected Ceredigion MP Ben Lake – who immersed himself totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials.
Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis said: “It was an absolutely brilliant weekend. I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament. As ever, I particularly want to thank the army of volunteers from Bow Street FC who worked extremely hard as a team to ensure that the whole event proceeded in an organised, efficient and friendly manner. This happens every year!
“Special mention to Amlyn Ifans, the chief organiser for his hard work, especially his enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism. We have been busy planning for this weekend from last November under Amlyn’s guidance. It was the twentieth staging of the festival, and the two original organisers in 2003, Allan Evans and Phil Evans were as involved as ever.
“I would also like to thank the festival sponsors, Castell Howell Foods for their magnificent support and commitment to Bow Street FC.”
Amlyn added; “Approximately 1,400 were in attendance on the Saturday, and around 900 on Sunday and we thank all our visitors for supporting us again. There were teams participating from as far afield as Pontyclun, Cowbridge and Pwllheli and for the ninth consecutive year, a successful and well attended all-girls competition took place on the Sunday.
“The greatest pleasure is seeing the enjoyment on the faces of all the competitors and spectators. The effort put in by club officials and helpers to ensure the smooth running of the whole event is unbelievable – what a team!”
Individual Player Awards were awarded to Under 6 – Bobi Smith, Ser Llanilar; Under 7 – Jonah Davies, Ystwyth Llewod; Under 9 – Daniel Morgan, Ystwyth Cewri; Under 11 – Toby Pilling, Pwllheli; Under 13 – Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins; Under 15 – James Cadmore, Builth Wells. Girls Under 10 – Erin Jones, Felinfach; Girls Under 12 – Phoebe Davies, Welshpool; Girls Under 14 – Cara Pierce, Llanfair United.
Player Of The Day awards went to Jonah Davies, Ystwyth Llewod and Erin Jones, Felinfach, with Bobi Smith, Ser Llanilar and Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins being awarded the Mark Horwood Memorial Award.
Team Winners were: Under 13 Pontyclun; Under 15 Ystwyth Bears Glas; Girls Under 12 Pontyclun; Girls Under 14 Berriw.
Next year’s dates are July 12 and 13.