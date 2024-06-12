ON a cold but bright day at the Tairgwaith all-weather track near Ammanford the racing was fast and furious.
The Novice race provided another win for the front running Greenhill Lucky as he and trainer Lee Price swept to the front to control the race. In second was Stateside Icon on his debut race of the season for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey whilst GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) put in another good performance to claim third.
The next race was the open where both Grade A and B raced together as they did in years gone by.
It was the inform Tromans stable from Newcastle Emlyn that provided the winner driven by Mathew, Zulu Warrior has claimed three wins in her last three races certainly one of the top mares in the country.
In second was the likeable Victoria Penlan with Perry Thomas from Pontypridd at the controls, and in third was the other Tromans entry Beg For Mercy steered this week by Janet Thomas.
The Baby Novice division was divided into two races with both divisions going to the Davies family and connections from Orleton.
Sam Reynolds drove his own Ithon Queen to win the first, from Easy Connection belonging to Dan Millard from Stourbridge while Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third.
Sally M and owner Katie Davies clocked up another win in the second race so qualifying them for the Novice section next week, while in second was the impressive Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) with the powerful Ladyford Buddy (Gale, Gorslas) taking third.
The final race of the day was the Nursery which is the race for the youngsters making their way in the sport.
Lockitdownlou the home-bred horse belonging to Oliver (OJ) Jones from Evenjobb sped away to prove he is ready to move up, while chasing all the time was the well named Living the Dream (Munro, Bridgend), in third was, first time on the track Wonderland, belonging to new owner Niah Rowlands from Nantmel.
Next week racing returns the grass on the Mid Wales course at Llangunllo run by the Knighton committee. It is a track which will highlight both the drivers skills and their horse’s adaptability, so looks set to be a good meeting. Llangunllo Saturday June 15th starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice: 1, Greenhill Lucky (Lee Price) owned Isaac Price trained Lee Price, Builth Wells; 2, Stateside Icon 3 GG Rogue Time: 2:04.2
Open Race B & A: 1, Zulu Warrior (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2, Victoria Penlan; 3, Beg For Mercy Time: 2:04.4
Baby Novice Race 1: 1, Ithon Queen (Sam Reynolds) owned & trained Reynolds, Orleton; 2, Easy Connection; 3, Brywins Saturn Time: 2:10.0
Baby Novice Race 2: 1, Sally M (Katie Davies) owned & trained Davies, Orleton; 2, Begwyns Trust; 3, Ladyford Buddy Time: 2:07.3
Nursery: 1, Lockitdownlou (Oliver OJ Jones) owned & trained Jones Evenjobb; 2, Living the Dream; 3, Wonderland Time: 2:11.9