THE racing was fierce at the Cardigan Bay Regatta in New Quay, one of the UK’s oldest regatta’s which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary next year.
The numbers of cruiser/keelboat competitors were on a par with 2024 – with 12 keelboat entries total and 4 Hawk 20s providing close class racing - the conditions were highly enjoyable too.
There were 2 keelboat feeder races – the one from Aberdovey, that was won by Rodmar (Westerly Fulmar 32, Christine and Mark Willis) from Drycin Bach (Hunter Duette (mod), Dr Jonathan Price-Jones) and Katabatic (First Class 8 Henry Powell and the Young Guns).
There was also a race from Cardigan involving Rev Band (Parker 27, Evans Family), True Companion (Fulmar 32, Rees-Tom Jones) and Harlequin (Westerly Konsort, Hefin Davies) who all had a fun spinnaker reach up the coast and they finished in that order.
The 22 dinghies, however, enjoyed 3 whole days of thrilling ‘champagne’ sailing and we welcomed visitors from Cardiff, Neyland, Derbyshire and Cornwall.
They were also joined by friends from Aberaeron YC who braved the obstacle course of their harbour’s newly ‘completed’ breakwater works to sail down the coast.
The Inshore and Family Events were well supported and, of course, were great fun - including sea swimming races for all ages, SUP races and sandcastle building etc.
The prizes were presented by President Christine Willis, who was seen to forego her usual berth helming Rodmar during Days 2/3.
In the Hawk dayboat fleet, Crawford McLeary's Sprite, Ettie (Rosie Davies), Hawkeye (Robertson family) and Steve Berry’s Bobble had a right old ‘ding-dong’ over the weekend, with Steve Berry emerging as top dog from Crawford McLeary but overall this was a low turnout for this popular class that has almost double figures of boats in the harbour.
However, these boats, along with Carl Rich’s Blythe Spirit (Parker 285), Rev Band and Harlequin also had a great 4 races of competition, swapping places behind Drycin Bach and Katabatic & Bobble.
The main day races for ‘big cups’ were won by Drycin Bach but after 2 close races on the last day, Katabatic was crowned overall champion - once again going to the last race and the countback being equal (no discards). Bobble was close behind in third. Great racing! Drycin Bach was also first bilge-keeler and the first boat under 23 ft LOA.
In the non-IRC keelboat fleet, using the Byron system, True Companion (Fulmar) and Cadenza (Super Seal), Hawkeye (Robertson family) and Horizon (Davies family) all enjoyed the racing.
In the dinghies, the first of 3 days started with a cracking 15-20 knot breeze where Days 2 and 3 were much lighter.
After a grey start on Day 1, the sun shone throughout.
The wind dropped at times but all races were completed.
Overall, the single-handers were dominant but Martin Wood and Sarah Skinner in an RS200 (NQYC) and Verity and Jono Cunliffe in a very well-handled Laser 2k (borrowed from NQYC) gave them a good run for their money.
Verity (a local girl) and her family have long-standing connections with the Regatta and it was great to see her return to her roots.
The silverware was shared about but the clear winner overall (and over 45 Master) was Jonny Everett (Welsh Topper/Laser Youth Coach) in a smoothly-sailed Phantom (also borrowed).
He pushed Iain Wilson in his Supernova, into second despite Iain winning more races (such are vagaries of having no discard).
Third and fourth were Verity and Jono Cunliffe and Martin Wood and Sarah Skinner who sailed a consistent series, as did Paul Sadler and Chris Seal (back in Laser after 16 years) in standard Lasers (both NQYC) with Simon Turnbull (Neyland YC) doing the same in an RS 100.
There were plenty more competitors, making it the biggest dinghy fleet since pre-Covid.
In the ‘Young Rock Star’ category, Will Powell, Daniel Plant, Ruben, Florence and Jackson Cunliffe, Zephyr Dent are all ones to watch but Daniel Plant won the Overall Youth Prize with Ruben Cunliffe winning the most improved U21.
There was super work done by the safety crews and race committee along with their support teams over 3 long days which was much lauded by the competitors, while the NQYC bar staff kept us ‘hydrated’.
Everyone is already looking forward to CBR next year – the provisional dates of which are 18-20 August 2026.
Overall IRC
1st Katabatic (First Class 8) Mark Willis - NQYC
2nd Drycin Bach (mod Duette 22) Dr Jonathan Price-Jones – AYC/NQYC
3rd Bobble - Steve Berry (Hawk 20) - NQYC
Hawk 20
1st Bobble - Steve Berry (Hawk 20) - NQYC
2nd Sprite – Crawford McLeary NQYC
3rd Ettie- Rosie Davies NQYC
Overall Byron (non-IRC)
1st True Companion (Fulmar 32) Rees-Tom Jones NQYC
2nd Horizon (Jeanneau Sun 2000) Davies Family – NQYC
Overall Dinghies
Jonny Everett (Phantom) - NQYC and Cardiff Bay YC
Iain Wilson (Supernova) NQYC
Verity and Jono Cunliffe, Delilah (Laser 2k) Helston SC
1st Youth: Dan Plant (Pembrokeshire YC)
1st Master: Jonny Everett (NQYC)
1st Lady: Verity Cunliffe – Helston SC
Most Improved: U21 – Ruben Cunliffe
