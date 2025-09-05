ABERYSTWYTH Town return to league action this weekend with a trip to the capital to face Cardiff Draconians.
Callum McKenzie could face a welcome selection headache this weekend, with Reece Thompson back in action after serving his suspension.
The gaffer will also be hoping that a week’s rest has helped clear up some early-season knocks, with the likes of Zac Hartley, Star Mayemba, Ethan O’Toole and Tyrone Ofori all in contention for a return, having sat out last week’s Welsh Blood Service League Cup tie.
This campaign marks Cardiff Draconians’ first season in the JD Cymru South, following their title-winning Ardal South West run last term, where they claimed 20 wins from 30 matches and suffered just four defeats.
The side is led by former Treharris and STM Sports manager Nana Baah, who has strengthened over the summer with experienced second-tier players such as Dan Bowen and Harry Treharne, while also retaining Sam Roberts – last season’s second-top scorer in the Ardal South West.
The Dracs currently sit 12th in the league, five places and five points behind Aber having played a game fewer.
They will come into the fixture with confidence, though, having beaten Pontypridd United away in their last league outing on 22nd August, before bowing out of the Welsh Blood Service League Cup at home to Newport City last week.
Saturday’s clash will be played at The Orange Llama Stadium (also known as Lydstep Park), Gabalfa, CF14 2ST. Admission prices are £6 for adults, £3 for concessions, and U16s free. Cash and card accepted.
The Southsiders fan trains return for this fixture heading for Llandaf Station and meeting at the Railway Inn from 12:30pm onwards.
- From Cardiff - 11:56am (Platform 7)
- From Swansea - 11:21am (Platform 3)
