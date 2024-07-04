HAVING been out and about in recent weeks it was back to Ceredigion for another popular local race for many of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s members last week.
The Felinfach 6 mile race is another in the Sarn Helen stable which begins at the primary school, goes out towards Talsarn and round to Abermeurig and back into Felinfach to finish.
89 runners took on the challenge this year and it was a dramatic finish as Dylan Lewis of Sarn Helen (32.48) pipped Aber AC’s Owain Schiavone (32.51) to first place by a mere three seconds.
It was a successful evening for Aber as five runners finished in the top 10 with Gary Wyn in 4th in 35.04, Aled Hughes 5th in 35.52, Llyr ab Einion 6th in 36.08 and Shelley Childs 8th in 36.21.
Ian Evans finished in 37.06 with Jason Martin finishing in 38.54 and Damian Sidnell crossing the line in 40.53 with Iain Barber not far behind in 41.17.
Deian Creunant finished in 48.39 with Dave Humphreys in 49.55, Theresa Sharland crossing the line in 53.27 and Jane Butler completing the course in 55.40. Aber AC also came away with the team win.
A great battle according to Owain Schiavone: “This was a very good turnout in another well organised Sarn Helen race.
“I was leading for much of the time but when I needed the kick at the end it just wasn’t there and Dylan deservedly got the win.
“It was great to see so many of Aber competing and with very strong finishes it meant that we secured the team win on the evening.”
Moving northwards out of the county and the Ras Gwylnos yr Wyddfa / Snowdon Twilight Race is an uphill only version of the Wyddfa international race, and is used by international runners as a timely recce for the main event in July.
It was the fourth time for Aber’s Richard Anthony to take part and he managed a PB time of 1.02.40, finishing 3rd in the M40 category.
He said: “This is a lovely relaxed race considering it involves a 3,000ft slog up a mountain and considering my poor training and preparation I was delighted by the time.
“Although the race is uphill only, and my speciality being kamikaze descending, it is my favourite non-local race due to the quality field, friendly marshals and relaxed atmosphere, and being immersed in the Welsh language.”
Moving eastwards and the Lake Vyrnwy 10k trail race is challenging for all trail runners but does offer some breathtaking scenery along the way.
Two Aber runners made the journey and Stephen Thomas completed the course in 53.28 with Jennie Thomas finishing in a time of 1.23.10.
A tough race but quite a stunning course according to Jennie: “This route offers a great blend of footpaths through to grassed areas, stony sections and tarmac, so something to test everyone.
“There are also some challenging climbs offering fantastic views but the climbs are matched by fast downhill sections. A great day out.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.