WILL Dunn of Meirionnydd and Sophia Barker of Sarn Helen were crowned Red Kite Challenge series champions after the series finale in Lampeter.
Longwood community woodland was the venue for the last race of the annual summer trail running series once more following earlier races held at Hafod Estate and Bwlch Nant yr Arian.
On a beautiful evening in Lampeter, a good field of runners were on the start line for the senior race including members of Sarn Helen, Aberystwyth Athletic Club, ASRC, Meirionnydd and Aberteifi running clubs.
Comfortable victory
After finishing second in the two other races, there was victory at last for Will Dunn, and it was a comfortable victory as he completed the 4.7 mile course in a time of 32:48.
Experienced Sarn Helen runner Glyn Price was second, two minutes behind Dunn in 34:52, with Teifion Davies, also of Sarn Helen third on the night in 35:36.
After finishing third in Nant yr Arian, and then second in Ras yr Hafod, Sophia Barker of Sarn Helen once more managed to improve by one position to take the victory in 39:25. Dwynwen Davies of ASRC was second in 42:58 with Dee Jolly of Sarn Helen third in 43:56.
The results confirmed that the two winners on the night had done enough to take the overall series titles this year, and they were presented with their series prizes at Lampeter Rugby Club following the race.
There were Ras Longwood age category victories also for Sophia Barker (Open female), Dee Jolly (F35), Siân Roberts-Jones (F45), Teifion Davies (Open Male), George Eadon (M35), William Dunn (M45), Glyn Price (M55) and the evergreen Tony Hall (M65).
Junior runners impress
The primary school age junior races were held earlier in the evening and there was a 1, 2 and 3 for Aberystwyth AC boys in the year 3 and 4 race with Isaac Jones in first place, Idris Davies-Dunn second, and his twin brother Edmund Davies-Dunn finishing third.
Ela Freeman of Sarn Helen was the first girl, with Alaw Jones of Aberystwyth in second place.
The Sarn Helen boys had the upper hand in the year 5 and 6 race though, as Elis Herrick stormed to victory, with Jacob Hall also of Sarn Helen in second place. Aled Davies of Aberystwyth AC was third on the night.
In the secondary school age race, Gethin Thomas of Carmarthen Harriers secured his third victory of the series this year in the year 7-9 category, whilst Ellie Tansley of Sarn Helen took the win amongst the girls.
This year for the first time there were series prizes for the juniors kindly donated by Simon Hall Meats, of Lampeter.
Individual prizes were presented for the series winners, and every junior who had completed all of the series races were also presented with a prize.
