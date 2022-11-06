10-man Penparcau beaten in five-goal cracker at Radnor Valley
The game of the day in the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales (South) delivered a cracker just a few hours before Bonfire Night as Radnor Valley defeated Penparcau 3-2 at The Bypass in a match that also saw a red card for the visitors.
The opening stages were very much an end-to-end affair as both teams looked to take an early initiative.
Radnor Valley defender Matt Croose headed wide from James Lewis’ deep third minute free-kick before the experienced Mattie Davies saw his effort from the edge of the penalty area deflected for a corner as Penparcau enjoyed a swift counter-attack.
Goats player/manager Elliot Morris headed wide of the far post from an eighth minute corner but was on target less than 60 seconds later when he netted from another corner for the hosts.
The Ceredigion men looked to hit back when Ryan Edwards saw his effort from the edge of the penalty area parried by Craig Pigott in the home goal following a long throw into the Radnor penalty area. Liam Jaques’ free-kick from nearly 30 yards out took a deflection that saw the ball fall kindly into the hands of Pigott.
Penparcau were made to pay for their profligacy after 25 minutes when veteran striker Geraint Lloyd ran on to a well-timed pass from Taylor Wozencraft before maintaining his composure to slide the ball past the advancing David Evans in the Arky goal.
The hosts nearly added a third goal when Charlie Beaumont was played in on goal by Lewis but could only find the palms of Evans with his shot.
Penparcau came within inches of halving the deficit five minutes before the interval. Andrew Gittins saw his header from a corner cleared off the line after Jaques’ initial 25 yard free-kick had deflected behind the Radnor Valley goal.
A two-goal lead can sometimes be a dangerous half-time score and so it proved on this occasion as Arky took the game to their hosts following the restart. They halved the deficit in the 53rd minute, no doubt following a half-time rocket from manager Tomi Morgan, when Jaques forced the ball home at the far post from a corner.
Pigott had to be alert four minutes later to deny Penaprcau an equaliser when he saved from a close-range Davies effort.
Radnor Valley could have regained their two-goal advantage in the 70th minute, after Beaumont latched on to a through ball and drove goalwards, but could only fire his shot straight at Evans.
Davies had a free-kick on goal blocked two minutes later before Wozencraft ran on to a Beaumont pass in the Goats’ next attack and pulled his low shot wide of the far pot.
Lewis struck a 20 yard drive straight at Evans after Radnor Valley turned the ball over in midfield and broke upfield swiftly in the 75th minute before Ryan Edwards struck the side netting at the opposite end of the pitch.
Davies tried his luck from 25 yards for the visitors but Arky suffered a blow in the 79th minute when Neil Evans was shown a red card by referee Patrick Wilding for pulling back Wozencraft as he drove towards the penalty area.
Elliot Morris punished the Min-y-ddol outfit by blasting home a low 25 yard free-kick to re-establish the two-goal lead for the New Radnor men.
Elwyn Edwards saw his header clip the outside of the far post from an 83rd minute corner before Penparcau pulled another goal back when substitute Mark Gornall saw his 25 yard free-kick nestle into the bottom corner of Pigott’s goal. However, the hosts managed to see out the closing stages without any further dangers.
Late goals by Conor o’Shea and Ben Sharman gave Talgarth Town the win against visitors Aberaeron whilst Aberystwyth University beat Penybont United 11-2 which included a William Ludlow hat-trick.
