612 players compete at popular CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival

Penrhyncoch overcame Cardigan in a close encounter that eventually went to penalties in the Under 12s section which was sponsored by Evans Bros ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )

The 11th annual CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival was held over the Easter weekend to great delight to many participants and supporters.

Llanilar Leopards beat Llanybydder 1-0 in the Under 10s competition which was sponsored by Gareth Evans, Electrician, Creuddyn Bridge. ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )

Ffostrasol Girls beat Felinfach Girls on penatlies in the Girls Under 16s competition which was sponsored by Cwmni ‘Wes Glei’ Felinfac ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )

The continued success of the event did bring a large crowd to Dyffryn Aeron with 91 teams and 612 junior players participating over the two days.

The club would like to thank all the players, parents, coaches, clubs, volunteers, local businesses and sponsors who attended and contributed to a wonderful weekend of football. The results of the each team can be seen on the clubs tournament website: https://felinfach.torneopal.com/

The Sportsmanship Award went to Ffostrasol JFC which was sponsored by Castell Howell Foods, Carmarthen ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )

Newcastle Emlyn won the Under 14s Trophy by beating Lampeter on penalties which was sponsored by bcc IT, Castell Newydd Emly ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )

Bow Street defeated a strong Ystwyth Dolphins team 6-5 on penalties in the Under 11s section which was sponsored by Sensient Flavors, Felinfach ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )

Cardigan beat Lampeter 1-0 in the Under 16s competition which was sponsored by LAS Recycling, Lampeter ( CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival )