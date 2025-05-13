BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs made history by lifting the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup for the first time with a scintillating display and a 5-1 win against Caergybi at Llangefni’s Cae Bob Parry on Saturday.
The islanders had beaten Blaenau 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the Cwpan Menai Tractors semi-final a week earlier and another close encounter had been expected.
But the Quarrymen, who were recently crowned North Wales Coast West Division One champions after an impressive league campaign, were comfortable winners in the end as they claimed more silverware.
Goals by Sion Roberts (2), Gethin Roberts (2) and Iwan Jones sealed the win, Ash Beck replying for Caergybi.
Blaenau will look to end their season in style when they entertain Amlwch Town at Cae Clyd on Wednesday evening (14 May) before another home game against Mountain Rangers on Saturday whilst Caergybi will hope to get their hands on the Cwpan Menai Tractors when they take on Llangoed on Friday, 23 May.