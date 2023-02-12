MID Wales football legend Tomi Morgan has netted another goal for Penparcau at the age of 65.
The former Wales semi-professional striker scored 10 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute as Arky put a very young Penybont United side to the sword, winning the game 21-2!
Morgan was a prolific goalscorer in his playing days for Aberystwyth Town and was the club’s manager in the first season of the League of Wales in 1992.
His latest goal comes four months after he scored an 11-minute hat-trick in the 10-0 win against Welshpool Reserves in the J Emrys Morgan Cup, coming on as a second half substitute because of injuries and the Central Wales League South team was short of players
Morgan has been involved with Penparcau’s coaching team since 2020.
Ryan Edwards led the charge against Penybont at Min-y-Ddol on Saturday with a double hat-trick taking his tally for the season to 15.
Michael Gornall and Mattie Davies both chipped in with hat-tricks, Mark Evans and Dan James bagged braces with Mark Gornall, Will Roberts and the evergreen Tomi Morgan also on the scoresheet.
Aberaeron notched their sixth league win of the season, beating hosts Presteigne St Andrews by the odd goal in five.
But they didn’t make it easy for themselves, after they found themselves trailing to a couple of Jamie Blythe goals after just 17 minutes.
Aeron hit back almost immediately through Christopher Alldritt and it stayed that way until the break. In the ascendancy, the visitors drew level through Keelan Noble seven minutes into the second half and the comeback was complete when Efan Jones netted their third midway through the half.
The hosts still had plenty of time to get back into it but they were dealt a blow when Matthew Tilsom was shown two yellow card in five minutes and Aberaeron then held on comfortably for the win.
Leaders Hay St Marys beat Tregaron Turfs 3-1 after falling behind to an Ifan Jones strike on 28 minutes.
Jay Biggs equalised five minutes late to take his league goals tall for the campaign to 15 with the league’s top scorer Matthew Tong netting a late brace for his 27th and 28th of the season.
Goals by Rees Morris, Callum Matthews and Geraint Lloyd gave second placed Radnor Valley a 3-0 win at Machynlleth whilst Knighton Town beat Talgarth Town 6-0 thanks to Connor O’Connell, Samuel Hoyle (2), Jack Hoyle (2), and Daniel Farmer.
Llanilar and Aberystwyth University settled for a point apiece after a 1-1 draw with both goals scored by the students.
Charlie Howard put them ahead on 65 minutes before the unfortunate Joshua Evans turned the ball into the back of his own net in the closing stages.