Aberystwyth Town are back in action after a two-week break tonight, and will be travelling south to face Penybont for the third game of Phase 2 of this seasons JD Cymru Premier.
A win and a draw so far in Phase 2 means the Black and Greens currently sit in 10th position, with Pontypridd United and Colwyn Bay just one point behind.
Penybont currently sit in eighth, three points behind Haverfordwest County who currently occupy the all important seventh position, which is the gateway to the end-of-season playoffs for a place in Europe.
Penybont’s situation has been complicated by the fact that they were deducted six points for fielding an ineligible player – the second JD Cymru Premier team to be deducted points this season following Pontypridd United’s sanction towards the end of 2023. They would otherwise have been sitting three points clear in seventh place themselves.
Their squad tonight will feature a number of familiar faces; none more so than Aber legend Chris Venables, who had two spells at Park Avenue earlier in his career. Venables is Penybont’s top scorer so far this season, having hit 12 goals already.
The host’s manager, Rhys Griffiths, also spent the 2015/16 season at Park Avenue, netting seven goals in 21 appearances. Captain Kane Owen is another who wore Black and Green earlier in his career; having had a brief spell at Park Avenue back in 2016.
It was one win apiece in Phase 1; Penybont taking a 2-1 win at Park Avenue in September before Aber triumphed 2-0 in the return fixture in October – a Jack Thorn penalty and a goal from the now departed Owen Taylor securing the points.
The SDM Glass Stadium can be found on Llangewydd Road, Bridgend and the postcode for your sat-nav is CF31 4JU.
Report: ATFC