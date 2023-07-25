Away games await for Aberystwyth Town, Bala Town and Porthmadog in the next round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.
The draw for the second round of the competition was made last night at the Marston's Stadium, home of inaugural winners Afan Lido.
Aberystwyth Town will travel south to JD Cymru Premier counterparts Barry Town United.
Bala Town make the short trip to lower-league opposition Ruthin Town, who ply their trade in the JD Cymru North.
JD Cymru North side Porthmadog, who saw off the challenge of Llanidloes in the first round, will visit top-division Caernarfon Town.
Fixtures are due to be played over the weekend of 4 and 5 August.
Nathaniel MG Cup Second Round draw
Northern Section
Colwyn Bay v Airbus UK Broughton, Buckley Town v Denbigh Town, Newtown v Guilsfield, Caernarfon Town v Porthmadog, Bangor 1876 v Gresford Athletic, Ruthin Town v Bala Town, Prestatyn Town v Flint Town United, The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads.
Southern Section
Trefelin v Abertillery Bluebirds/Ammanford, Briton Ferry Llansawel v Llantwit Major, Taffs Well v Cardiff Met, Llanelli Town v Pontypridd United, Penybont v Afan Lido, Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town, Swansea City v Caerau Ely, Haverfordwest County v Cardiff City.