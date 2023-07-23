Port’s first foray into competitive football for season 2023/24 proved to be an absorbing and enjoyable affair as a largely new-look home side edged out old mid-Wales rivals Llanidloes in the first round of the Nathaniel MG Cup, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog 4 Llanidloes Town 2, Nathaniel MG Cup, first round
The game will doubtless be remembered for the memorable exploits of returning striker Shaun Cavanagh who netted all four goals for the hosts.
However, let us not forget the achievement of the visitors’ James Smallwood who netted a fine brace on his senior debut for Llan.
Port were immediately on to the front foot, playing with pace and good passing movements and produced an early half-chance for Cavanagh but Llani’s keeper Luke Evans read the situation well and made a timely diving block.
In the 12th minute Port’s Danny Brookwell skilfully worked his way into the box but his rather tame left-footer was easily gathered by the keeper.
The same player produced a tremendous left-footed daisy-cutter on 17 minutes which was thwarted by a tremendous one-handed save by Evans.
On 25 minutes it was Cavanagh’s turn again as his inswinging corner had to be punched on to his own bar by the busy Evans in the away goal and three minutes later it was Jason Banks whose fine shot produced yet another save low to his left by Evans.
Barely a minute later, it seemed as if Telor Williams simply had to score when he completely missed a point-blank header and the same player soon after produced a magnificent, mazy run into the box only for Evans to parry his thunderbolt onto the bar and over for a corner kick.
It took until the 37th minute for Llani to create a truly clear-cut chance but a strong shot inside the box was blocked by a Port defender and soon after, Port keeper Meilir Ellis dealt well with a deep cross.
Deep into injury time, however, Llanidloes took a surprise lead when debutant Smallwood found himself in space and calmly rolled the ball past Elis into the corner.
It was tough luck on Port as they had produced the lion’s share of scoring chances in the first half but football’s a cruel game and you have to take those chances when they come.
Port came out in determined fashion after the interval and equalized after only three minutes after tremendous work by Brookwell who evaded two defenders before unleashing a strong shot low to the keeper’s right. The shot was parried away but only into the path of Cavanagh who happily tapped home the equalizer.
Tom Mahoney then narrowly missed the target after a fine solo run into the box and Cai Jones’ 25-yard drive was tipped over by the keeper.
It was now end-to-end stuff as that man Smallwood’s curling shot came off the Port upright.
On 56 minutes, however, Port took the lead for the first time. Mahoney released Jason Banks on the left flank. The industrious winger evaded a couple of challenges and his pin-point cross was driven home by Cavanagh to make it 2-1. A minute later, it was 3-1 when the Cofi striker produced an excellent low drive from distance into the corner of the net to complete an excellent hat-trick.
If Port thought it was game over, they were in for a rude awakening as Smallwood jinked his way into the box and placed a deft flick past the onrushing Elis to make the scoreline 3-2.
On 88 minutes, Port nerves were finally calmed after Cavanagh calmly diverted another excellent cross from the left flank by Jason Banks.
Port’s five new signings made a very positive impression and it was also great to see two local youngsters Zak Pike and Elis Puw getting a run-out in the dying minutes. Both players scored a goal apiece in a 2-2 draw for the reserves at Tywyn-Bryncrug on Friday evening.