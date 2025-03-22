ABERYSTWYTH forward Jonathan Evans has apologised to the fans after the Seasiders were relegated from the JD Cymru Premier on Friday evening.
Evans, who was denied by a couple of good saves by Briton Ferry Llansawel keeper Will Fuller and had a goal ruled out for offside as the visitors went on to win 1-0, said: “I feel for the club, the staff but most importantly I feel for the fans, they have been through hell this season and they deserve so much better than what we have given them.
“We have under performed in every aspect and the league table never lies.
“On a personal note I would like to apologise to everyone involved at the club as they have done everything possible to make sure we had everything we needed and we have let them all down,
“I can’t thank Corbs, Bari, Dave, Steff, Megan and Lucy enough for what they have done for us this season, they are a wonderful group of people.
“I am heartbroken and this will hurt for a long time but we have to be strong now and finish the season as best we can and who knows what the future will bring.
“But I hope this club gets back to the Cymru Premier league stronger than ever as that’s where it belongs. Diolch.”