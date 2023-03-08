Aberystwyth Town Women have announced their first confirmed player sponsorships for 2023/24 - recent first-team debutants Modlen Gwynne and Ella Thomas will be sponsored by Impetus Women's football website.
Both 15 years of age, Modlen and Ella have come through the ranks at Park Avenue - and have definitely impressed after being given the thumbs-up by the FAW to play senior football in the top tier of the Welsh club game.
And now Impetus - a women's football website with news and features from all around the world - has shown its support for emerging talent by agreeing to back them throughout next season.
"Everyone with Impetus is really excited to be sponsoring two of the next generation of Aberystwyth Town players in Modlen and Ella - we look forward to following their progress over the coming years," says Ben Gilby, founder of Impetus.
“More widely, the site is really glad to be sponsoring two young Welsh footballers, as this is the first time that Impetus has embarked on sponsorship in Wales after sponsoring players in England, Scotland, and Australia.
"We couldn't think of a better or friendlier club to be launching that sponsorship with than Aberystwyth Town Women.”
First-team manager Gav Allen added: "I'd like to thank Impetus for sponsoring both these very exciting players coming through.
"As I'm sure everyone knows, Aberystwyth's location means we sometimes struggle with recruitment so it's essential we look after our own and our talent pathway."
Impetus currently sponsor 14 players around the world as well as two indigenous Australian female scholars as part of their relationship with charity partners Moriarty Foundation.