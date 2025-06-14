THE British Enduro Championship returned to Llanidloes at the weekend after an absence of a few years, with the event escaping most of the anticipated rain, competitors enjoyed perfect conditions on an albeit shorter course than normal due to land issues, writes Malcolm Bates.
The Championship class was yet again dominated by Triumph pairing of Sweden’s Mickel Persson and Manxman Jamie McCanney and the PAR Homes sponsored Jack Edmondson. These three seem to have the edge on the rest of the field with the Swede winning again from his teammate with Jack third.
Local riders got amongst the awards in the 125cc class with Llanidloes’ Rees Jones finishing second on Saturday and third on Sunday.
In the Under 23 class Sam Davies of Llandrindod took the win on Sunday after being runner up on Saturday, while Builth Wells’ Tomos Wright scored two seventh places.
In the Experts classes, in the E1 250cc class Cross Gates’ Kris Price improved from sixth on day one to second on day two while Rhydian Rees of Cilmery, moved up from seventh to sixth in the same class.
In the E2 class (for 450cc four strokes) Llanbister’s Shaun Buchan put in a solid performance with a brace of third places and likewise in the E3 clubman class Rhayader Ben Evans did the same.
Builth’s Luke Powell secured third place each day in the Over 40 class.
In the growing women’s classes Rheanna Morgan Rogers of Nantmel took fifth on day one and fourth on day two in the Elite women’s class while Ceri Wyn Jones of Dinas secured a double win in the clubman’s women’s class.
The next big Enduro in the area will be the Welsh Two Days in a few weeks’ time before the world championship, Enduro GP of Wales returns to Rhayader at the beginning of August
