A wonderful team performance from Aberystwyth Town Women gave everyone plenty to cheer about on a cold and drizzling afternoon at Park Avenue – emerging 3-0 winners against Barry Town United.
Emily Thomas opened the scoring, latching on to a delicate clearance from Libby Isaac and a deft touch from Amy Jenkins to chip goalkeeper Erin Brennan after 13 minutes.
Jenkins then nodded home a Shauna Chambers corner in the 32nd minute – and Chambers finished superbly just moments into the second half with a wonderful touch and curling finish into the top corner to make it three.
It was also a notable day for the league debut of 15-year-old Ella Thomas, coming on as a second-half replacement for Ffiona Evans.
The Seasiders are in action again next weekend in the Central Wales FA Ladies’ Challenge Cup semi-final as they face Aberystwyth University Women at the university sports centre (kick-off 12.30pm).
Park Avenue hosts the other semi-final as the women’s development team take on Llanfair United Ladies (kick-off 2.30pm).