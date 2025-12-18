ABERYSTWYTH Town make another long journey south this Saturday to face Caerau Ely, in what will be Craig Williams’ first match as manager following his arrival from Caersws.
The 37-year-old needs no introduction to the Aber faithful, having represented the club for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 after being signed by Alan Morgan. A true Newtown legend, Craig now holds the unique distinction of having played for, and managed, Newtown, Aberystwyth, and Caersws.
He enjoyed a two-game interim spell in charge at Newtown at the end of last season before spending six months in the Caersws hotseat. Williams is also a familiar face to much of the current squad and coaching staff, having worked with many of them during his time at Newtown.
Speaking about his appointment, he said that this familiarity gives him real confidence in what can be achieved together, and he is looking forward to working with the group to push the club forward.
His first assignment will be a challenging one, and although Caerau Ely come into the match without a win in their last three league games, they have enjoyed an outstanding season so far. They currently sit sixth in the league with 24 points from 13 matches and have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the JD Welsh Cup.
This is not the first time Dean Wheeler’s side have exceeded expectations, having secured a top-five finish in their first season back in the JD Cymru South two years ago, before reaching the quarter-finals of the Welsh Cup last season.
Summer signings Dan Griffiths and Luke Gullick currently lead their scoring charts with six and three goals respectively, while Oliver Redhead has also found the net on three occasions.
The match will take place at Cwrt-yr-Ala, located on Cwrt-yr-Ala Road to the west of Cardiff, with tickets priced at £6 for adults, £4 for concessions, and free entry for under-16s, as Aberystwyth Town continue their quest for promotion.
