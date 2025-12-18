Wrexham AFC Women 2 Aberystwyth Town Women 2
(Wrexham won 5-4 on pens)
ABERYSTWYTH Town Women produced a spirited and determined performance in North Wales on Sunday afternoon, pushing Wrexham AFC Women all the way in a thrilling Adran Trophy quarter-final at The Rock Stadium.
From the first whistle, the Seasiders showed their trademark grit and commitment against a strong Wrexham side who sit top of the Adran Premier this season.
With both teams giving their all, it was a pulsating contest, marked by pace, physicality, and quality throughout. Aberystwyth took the challenge to their hosts with belief and tactical discipline, testing the Wrexham defence and goalkeeper on numerous occasions.
Despite conceding in the 47th minute, the Seasiders responded with composure and attacking intent, and in the 72nd minute Lily Moralee-Hughes broke down the right-hand side and finished superbly to draw the sides level.
Wrexham regained the lead in the 80th minute with a low curling effort into the bottom corner, but Aber’s never-say-die attitude shone through deep into stoppage time.
In the 97th minute, a perfectly timed cross from Lalita Egans was met by substitute Millie Gardner to earn a dramatic equaliser and send the match to penalties.
With the scores still level, the tie went straight to a shootout, where Aberystwyth converted four of their spot-kicks. Ultimately, Wrexham held their nerve to edge the shootout 5–4, leaving the Seasiders just short of a place in the semi-finals.
Despite the disappointment, Aberystwyth Town Women can take immense pride in their performance, competing toe-to-toe with one of the strongest sides in Welsh women’s football.
There were standout contributions across the pitch, from disciplined defending to inventive attacking play, and the squad’s unity and belief were evident throughout.
The focus now turns back to domestic action in the Adran Premier, with confidence drawn from this display as the Seasiders continue to build their competitive identity.
The club thanked the supporters who made the long journey to North Wales, whose backing made a real difference, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
