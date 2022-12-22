Episode 2 of the Aber Town Women Q&A, and it’s the Seasiders’ Shauna Chambers in the hot-seat!
When were you happiest?
When Big Dog Becs [Rebecca Mathias] finally passed me the ball to feet, 18/12/2022.
What is your greatest fear?
Big Dog Becs.
Name your two favourite-ever footballers (one male, one female).
Frank Lampard and Fara Williams.
Which living person do you most admire, and why?
My partner Row, her strength at the moment is unreal.
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
When Big Dog Becs finally passes the ball to my feet and it bounces off my shin.
Where would you like to live?
Anywhere as long as I’m near family and friends!
What makes you unhappy?
Seeing loved ones suffer.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Corners (Kel Tom [Kelly Thomas] still doesn’t know what it means).
Cat or dog?
Big Dog Becs.
To whom would you most like to say sorry?
Gav [manager Gavin Allen]. For him thinking he’d signed a worldie instead of an average gal with calf problems and top speed of 4mph.
Who is your best friend in football?
Couldn’t possibly choose between teammates, but it has to be said Siani [Sian Evans] gives the best hugs!
If you could go back in time, where would you go?
Uni days.
Where would you most like to be right now?
Walking on the beach with Row. That will be a good day!
Feature supplied by ATWFC